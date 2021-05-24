Memorial Day Dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW will hold a Memorial Day dance Saturday, May 29.
The VFW is open every Saturday. A DJ plays requests 6:30-8 p.m. and during breaks. A live band plays country music and favorites from 8 p.m. to midnight.
The VFW is located at 801 Tifton Hwy. 125, 1 mile northeast of Nashville.
Virtual town hall meeting
The North Florida/south Georgia Veterans Health System will host a virtual town hall meeting for veterans 4-5:30 p.m. Friday, June 4. During the meeting, system leaders will provide updates on VA operations and improvement initiatives regarding VA health care.
To join the virtual town hall, access Webex at https://bit.ly/3eVCHoy.
From the homepage of the Webex site where the event is hosted, enter access code 199 290 8140 in the text box, then enter password NFSGVHS573! and select “Join Now.” If the event has not yet been started, the Join Now button will appear dimmed.
To join the town hall by phone, dial 1-404-397-1596 then enter the access code 199 290 8140 followed by the # key.
