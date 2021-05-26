School board meeting

There will be a special called board meeting of the Colquitt County Board of Education at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. The meeting will take place in the CCBOE Boardroom located at 1800 Park Ave.

Meeting canceled

The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has canceled a budget meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday, June 3. 

The board will hold its regular meeting Tuesday, June 1, with a work session at 5 p.m. and the formal meeting at 7 p.m.

