Blood drive
The American Red Cross will sponsor the Moultrie-Colquitt County Community Blood Drive noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, May 13, at First United Methodist Church’s fellowship hall, 408 Second St. S.E. in Moultrie.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive in alignment with CDC public guidance. For an appointment, please visit https://www.redcrossblood.org. Locate “Find a Drive” and enter sponsor code ColquittCommunity.
