National Day of Prayer
Colquitt County Christians will participate in the National Day of Prayer with a meeting at noon Thursday on the Courthouse Square.
The event will consist of a series of prayer requests from different parts of the community, such as the health care community, the education system, the business community, the government, the military, law enforcement and first responders, families and the church. Each will be followed by a local pastor praying for God to meet the needs of that aspect of the community.
