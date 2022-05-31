Health Department
The Colquitt County Health Department will change its operating hours, effective July 1. The new hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
If you have questions about this change, please contact the health department at (229) 589-9464.
CyberCamp
The Colquitt County High School CTAE Department and Marine Corps Junior ROTC will sponsor an Air Force Association CyberCamp June 20-24 at the high school computer lab, Room 106.
Session 1 will be 8 a.m. to noon, and Session 2 will be 1-5 p.m.
The camp is open to rising sixth through 12th grade students from Colquitt County schools. Spots are limited and first come, first serve.
For more information or to register, contact Lt. Col. Jason Perdew at jason.perdew@colquitt.k12.ga.us or (229) 890-6141 ext. 21675.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public and masks are optional. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
