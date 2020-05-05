Land Bank
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Land Bank Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Friday, May 8, in the County Commissioners Meeting Room, Room 264 of the Courthouse Annex. The agenda includes discussion of the purchase of lots by Community Ventures.
Support group
NAMI Moultrie has taken its Connections Support Group online. The group meets through Zoom at 6 p.m. every Monday. Contact Lynn Wilson at lynnbw45@gmail.com for information to log into the meeting. If you are experiencing a crisis, call the Georgia Crisis and Access Line at 1-800-715-4225.
