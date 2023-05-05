Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..
Updated: May 5, 2023 @ 5:27 pm
Budget retreat
The Colquitt County Board of Education will hold a budget retreat at 5 p.m. Monday, May 8, in the CCBOE Boardroom.
