Food distribution
USDA food boxes will be distributed at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 8, at C.A. Gray Junior High School, 812 11th Ave. N.W. For information, contact Pastor Benjie Nobles at (229) 343-9802 or Pastor Frankie Cadenhead at (478) 542-1370.
School superintendent
A community welcome for Colquitt County School Superintendent Ben Wiggins will be held 5:30-6:30 p.m. Monday, May 10, at the Colquitt County Board of Education boardroom, 1800 Park Ave. Due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a drop-in event.
Boys and Girls Club
The Boys and Girls Club of Moultrie/Colquitt County will host Triple A: Adventures of Achieving Academics, a summer camp, June 1-July 30. The camp will be open Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. during that period.
Registration opens May 10-14 for current members and May 17-21 for the general public.
Cost is $100 per child, and there’s a $10 membership fee for new members.
The camp includes fun activities, a two-hour academic session each day and breakfast, lunch and a snack.
The camp will take place at each of the three Boys and Girls Club sites, but each site has a different maximum number of participants.
For more information, visit bgcmoultrie.org or call (229) 890-8600 (Choose option 1).
Commented
