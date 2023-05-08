Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave. in Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Masks are optional in all Georgia Pines CSB facilities. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Thursday, May 11, at the Moultrie Welcome Center on Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority Board will hold a meeting on Thursday, May 11, at its office at 116 First Ave. S.E. The meeting will commence at 12:30 p.m.
The Executive Committee of the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority Board will hold a meeting on at 1:30 p.m. the same day at the same location.
Let’s Talk Autism
Turning the Key Autism and ABA Therapy Center will sponsor “Let’s Talk Autism” 6-7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, at the Moultrie library, 204 Fifth St. S.E.
The event is free to the community.
