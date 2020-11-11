Turkey giveaway
Sheree Marshall and the Bells of Joy Outreach Mission will give away turkeys 10 a.m.-noon on Nov. 21.
Turkeys will be distributed in a drive-by format, Marshall said. Please call 890-7032 by Monday, Nov. 16, so she’ll know how many turkeys to get.
Coats for Kids
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is holding its annual Coats for Kids drive through Nov. 30. Drop-off boxes are located at Carriage Cleaners and Modern Cleaners.
For more information or to have a coat picked up, call Keith Brown at (229) 616-4211.
