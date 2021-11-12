Grieving during the holidays
Greater Believers Worship Center will present “Surviving the Holidays while Grieving,” a workshop on Zoom. The event will be at 6 p.m. Nov. 20 and will feature Pastor Lenore Carter and Pastor Leonard Chapple as guest hosts.
Join the Zoom call at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/89040075944?pwd=eE1XaVdld3hLMVZiVEk3ZERNbGFlZz09. Meeting ID is 890 4007 5944, and the passcode is 891002.
Senior adults luncheon
The Moultrie YMCA will hold a senior luncheon for its Active Older Adults at noon Nov. 19 at Pineland Gym. Door prizes will be given away. For more information, contact Kathy Warner at (229) 985-1154.
Coat drive
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is holding its annual Coats for Kids drive Oct. 30 through Dec. 4. Drop-off boxes are located at Carriage Cleaners, Modern Cleaners and the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, 1020 Fourth St. S.W. For more information or to have a coat picked up, please contact Keith Brown at (229) 616-4211.
Bake sale
The Moultrie Federation of Women’s Clubs will hold a bake sale 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 23, at the MFWC Clubhouse, 1155 Second St. S.E. All proceeds will go to the restoration and preservation of the historic clubhouse.
Swim with The Grinch
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will sponsor a Christmas event 10 a.m. Dec. 4 at Southwest Memorial Pool. The event will feature an underwater tree lighting as well as ornament decorating. Cost is $5 per person.
For more information, call (229) 668-0028 or visit www.mccpra.com.
Christmas in the Park
Doerun will hold its annual Christmas in the Park 4-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4. Enjoy the lighting of the Christmas tree as well as arts and crafts, food, entertainment and a visit from Santa Claus.
Santa Stroll n’ Roll
The Moultrie Service League will present its annual Santa Stroll n’ Roll Saturday, Dec. 4, with line-up in front of Blue Sky Grill on the Courthouse Square. The 1-mile fun run/walk welcomes strollers, scooters and kids’ bikes. Packet pick-up is at 4:30 p.m. Pre-race performances start at 5:30 and the race begins at 6:30.
Entry fee is $15 per person, and T-shirts are available for $15. All proceeds go to benefit the Colquitt County Arts Center.
