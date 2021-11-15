Calendar for Nov. 15, 2021 Nov 15, 2021 1 hr ago Thanksgiving dinner Union Missionary Baptist Church, 103 Second Ave. N.W., will host a Thanksgiving dinner at noon Saturday, Nov. 20. The pastor is the Rev. Freddie Williams. React to this story: Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Tags Thanksgiving Dinner Christianity Pastor Freddie Williams Noon Union Missionary Baptist Church Calendar Trending Video Recommended for you COUPON DEALS NEWSPAPER ADS Trending Recipes This Week's Circulars Obituaries DAVIS, George Apr 12, 2021 DOROUGH, Olis Jul 3, 1929 - Oct 15, 2021 BARFIELD, Rodney Dec 7, 1951 - Nov 11, 2021 Harvey, William A. "Billy" Fort, Billy Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesShot fired in domestic incident; deputies seek suspectDrug team raids Jones Lane residenceColquitt Regional blames reporting error for slip in safety ratingCrime reports for Nov. 10, 2021Crime reports for Nov. 9, 2021Wiggins recalls those who helped him achieve athletic and professional successTwo CCHS students place in Skills ChallengeFormer corrections officer pleads guiltyCrime reports for Nov. 12, 2021Crime reports for Nov. 11, 2021 Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.