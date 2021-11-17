Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at noon Friday, Nov. 19, at the Moultrie Welcome Center, Central Avenue at First Street Northeast. The meeting was changed from last week due to member conflicts.
Thanksgiving dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW will host a Thanksgiving dance Saturday, Nov. 27. A DJ will play music 6:30 to 8 p.m., and a live band will play 8 p.m. to midnight. Cash prizes will be given for the best costumes. The Nashville VFW is located on Highway 125, one mile northeast of Nashville.
Gospel music
J.E.W. Ministries will present “It Couldn’t Been Me!” at 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022, at the Colquitt County Arts Center with Legendary Sandy Foster and The Mississippi Blind Boys; Lady Vonciel Belcher, formerly the lead singer of The Georgia Mass Choir; Brother James E. Williams and The Amazing Gospel Songbirds from Headland, Ala.; Minister Wayne Norwood and the Children of God from New York; Pastor Lee Wornun and Divine Voice from Warner Robins; and C.C. Williams and The Singing Angels.
Sandra Jordan of WHLJ in Moultrie will be mistress of ceremony.
Advance tickets are $20; tickets at the door will be $25.
For more information, call (334) 405-5252.
