Candlelight vigil
The Yellow Elephant, NAMI Moultrie and HEARTS for Families will hold a candlelight vigil 5-6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, for survivors of people who committed suicide. It will take place on the Courthouse Square and will feature words of encouragement from suicide loss survivors, prevention resources and a prayer tent provided by Open Door Ministry.
Christmas give-away
First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church will host a Christmas give-away on Dec. 23 at 920 M.L. King Jr. Drive Northwest.
The church is collecting donations now until Dec. 23 for the event. They’re looking for monetary donations as well as new toys, bikes and clothes.
Contact co-pastor Joyce Brown at (229) 985-6128 or (229) 454-3198 for more information.
Love Lights
Colquitt Regional Medical Center will turn on the Christmas lights in the Kate Jeter Serenity Garden at 5:30 p.m. Dec. 7. The symbolic lights are lit in memory or honor of loved ones, who are recognized on a display board in the center of the garden.
To purchase a Love Light, contact Gina McDonald at (229) 890-3416. Proceeds benefit the hospital’s pediatric patients.
