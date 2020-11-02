Georgia Pines
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held at 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
