Bake sale
The Moultrie Federation of Women’s Clubs will host a Thanksgiving Bake Sale 12:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, at the Federation’s Clubhouse, 1155 Second St. S.E. All proceeds go directly to the restoration and preservation of the clubhouse.
Reunion concert
Elijah Ride, a Moultrie-based Christian band, will hold a 15-year Reunion Concert 7-9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, at the Hahira Downtown Train Depot, 220 W. Main St. in Hahira. Admission will be free.
