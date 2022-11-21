Food drive
Through the month of November the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will be accepting two (or more) canned goods as payment for lap swim admission. Donations will b given to the Colquitt County Food Bank.
Winter events
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority has several events planned over the next few weeks:
• Santa Mailbox will be set up at Main Street Park Nov. 26 through Dec. 18.
• Swim with the Grinch will be 10 a.m. Dec. 3 at Southwest Memorial Pool.
• Pictures with Santa will be 3-5 p.m. Dec. 11 at Main Street Park.
• Flick on the Field will start at dark Dec. 16 at the Goff Complex.
• Pete the Cat will be at Main Street Park at 10 a.m. Dec. 30.
For more information, call (229) 668-0028 or visit mccpra.com.
Christmas give-away
First Moultrie Holiness Deliverance Church will host a Christmas give-away at 7 p.m. Dec. 22 at 920 M.L. King Jr. Drive Northwest.
The church is collecting donations now until Dec. 22 for the event. They’re looking for monetary donations as well as new toys, bikes and clothes.
Contact co-pastor Joyce Brown at (229) 985-6128 or (229) 454-3198 for more information.
Coats for Kids
Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is holding its annual Coats for Kids drive. Drop-off boxes are located at Carriage Cleaners, Modern Cleaners, the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority (1020 Fourth St. S.W.), South Georgia Banking Company and Southwest Georgia Insurance through Dec. 3.
For more information or to have a coat picked up, please contact Keith Brown at (229) 616-4211 or Bradley Grantham (229) 985-6666.
Tour of Homes
The Moultrie Federation of Women’s Clubhouse Trustees presents “A Countryside Christmas Tour of Homes” 4-7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 1.
Featured homes include Robin and John Lee Redding, Rebecca and John Peters, Hillary and Steadman Taylor, and Carrie and Judd Lasseter. Trams will be provided to transport you between homes.
Refreshments will be served at the home of Judy and John Cole.
Tickets are available for $50. All proceeds are for clubhouse renovations.
Christmas in the Park
The City of Doerun is still seeking food and arts-and-crafts vendors for Christmas in the Park.
The event will be held 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at Bicentennial Park. It is presented by the Downtown Development Authority of Doerun.
Anyone interested can pick up an application at Doerun City Hall or call (229) 782-5444 to request one by email.
