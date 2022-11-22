Toys for Tots
The Moultrie library, 204 Fifth St. S.E., has a drop box for Toys for Tots. You can drop off new, unwrapped toys there until Dec. 15 to help less fortunate children through the nationwide charity.
Christmas movie
Reed Bingham State Park will host “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” 6-8 p.m. Dec. 3 at the Beach Pavilion. There will be fire pits, snacks and hot chocolate.
Parking costs $5 but the movie will be free.
If you have any questions, call the visitor center at (229) 896-3551.
Variety show
The Arts Center of Moultrie will host a holiday variety show at 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at Wright Auditorium. This event is free to the public thanks to a grant from the United Way of Colquitt County. Cookies and punch will be available afterward.
If anyone is interested in performing in the show, please call Olivia at (229) 985-1922.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.