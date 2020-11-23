City Council
The Moultrie City Council will have a called meeting at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 24, in the Council Conference Room.
County Commission
The Colquitt County Board of Commissioners has canceled its meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 22, and rescheduled it for 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, in Room 261-C of the Courthouse Annex. The meeting will consist of the mid-month review and any other county business deemed necessary.
The board ’s regular meeting on Dec. 1 won’t be affected by the other meeting’s schedule change.
Santa for a Senior
The Moultrie YMCA has placed a “giving tree” in the lobby of its main building on 26th Avenue Southeast. You can pull a tag (or tags) from the tree to help be Santa for a Senior.
The tags have items listed like crossword puzzles, lotion, hand sanitizer, candy or monetary donation that will help fill gift bags for seniors.
Please turn in your donations to the Y by Dec. 16. Santa's elves will then take it from there, putting all the gift bags together.
Santa and an elf will then deliver Christmas cheer to many of the Y’s seniors who have not been able to return due to Covid.
