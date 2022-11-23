Winter Wonderland
The Moultrie YMCA will host a Winter Wonderland 6-8 p.m. Dec. 9. The event will be free for members, and non-members can also attend for $10 per family.
There will be bounce houses, snowball fights, cookies, crafts, face painting, a movie displayed and more.
The Y will offer tours of the state-of-the art Wellness Center, virtual fitness space, Group Exercise studio, indoor heated pool, lighted pickle ball courts and other facilities.
For more information, visit www.moultrieymca.org or call (229) 985-1154.
