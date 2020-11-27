Community input
Three community input sessions about the search for Colquitt County’s next school superintendent will be held next week. Each session is designed for a particular group of stakeholders, but the public is welcome at all of the meetings:
• 6 p.m. Monday, Nov. 30, for parents and caregivers.
• Noon Tuesday, Dec. 1, for business and community members.
• 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, for teachers and administrators.
Georgia Pines
The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services will meet 12:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 10, at the Thomas County Historic Courthouse, Commission Chamber, Third Floor, 225 N. Broad St., Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.