Meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold its regular meeting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 1, in the Thomasville City Council Chambers, 144 E. Jackson St. in Thomasville.
Mocktail Mixology
The Moultrie-Colquitt County public library will host a workshop on making non-alcoholic cocktails, also called mocktails, at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 3. Register by noon Wednesday, Nov. 28, by calling the library at (229) 985-6540, emailing amcnair@mccls.org, or stopping by the front desk at the library.
Kinetic Market
Celebrate the holidays at the annual Kinetic Market, which will feature fun, games, prizes and a variety of vendors from the Moultrie community. The event will be 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Kinetic store, 537 Veterans Parkway N.E. in Moultrie.
Christmas parade
The Festival of Lights Christmas Parade will take place Thursday, Dec. 8, in downtown Moultrie. It will begin at 6 p.m. This year’s theme is “Candyland Christmas.”
Pianist
Renowned pianist Doug Montgomery will perform Thursday, Dec. 8, at the Arts Center of Moultrie. Cocktails start at 6:30 p.m., dinner catered by Covington’s will begin at 7:30, and the concert will start at 8:30. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the Arts Center’s outreach programs, and tickets are $100 per person. Call the Arts Center at (229) 985-1922 for more information.
Artful Market
The Arts Center of Moultrie, 401 Seventh Ave. S.W., will present its Artful Market 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Dec. 10-11. Shop from local artists and craftsmen for the perfect gift. Entry is free, and kids activities will be available 1-3 p.m. both days.
Living Nativity
Lakeside Assembly of God will host “A Living Nativity” 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, and 6-8 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, at the church, 146 Tara St. in Moultrie. The free event will take the form of a hayride through the first Christmas. It will include light refreshments. There will also be a petting area.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.