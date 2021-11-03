Airport Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority will hold its regular meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 4, in the airport conference room. Discussions are expected to include operations, enhancements and improvements.
Line dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class is held on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from 7 to 7:45 p.m. at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join at any time; come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.