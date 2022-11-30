Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will hold its next monthly meeting on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Committee meetings will start at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor, and the Board of Directors meeting will start at 12:30 p.m., or as soon as committee meetings end, on the third floor.
Conservation district
TIFTON, Ga. — The Middle South Georgia Conservation District will meet at 2 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, at the Tifton USDA Service Center. Among the items on the agenda are two projects in Colquitt County: Moultrie Route 133 Storage and Sterling Doctors Office.
