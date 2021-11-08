Bells of Joy
The Bells of Joy will be giving away turkeys 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Nov. 20 or as long as supplies last at 292 Ruth St. in Moultrie. First come, first served.
For more information, call Sheree Marshall at 890-7032.
Pastor anniversary
Sinner Friend Baptist Church in Hartsfield will observe its pastor’s 29th anniversary at 10 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 14. Minister Octavian Jordan will bring the message. The pastor is the Rev. W.B. Sales.
Called meeting
The South Georgia Governmental Services Authority will hold a called meeting at 3 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at Thomasville Council Chambers, 114 E. Jackson St. in Thomasville.
Among items on the agenda are bond requests from Mitchell County and Pelham City Schools, new pole attachment agreements with Grady EMC and Colquitt EMC, an executive session, and a resolution for the sale of authority assets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.