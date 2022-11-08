Thanksgiving dinner

Union Missionary Baptist Church Mission Society will host a Thanksgiving feast at noon Saturday, Nov. 12, at the church, 103 Second St. N.W. Meals are available for take-out only, and the event will continue until all the food is gone. Pastor is the Rev. Freddie Williams.

Turkey giveaway

The annual turkey giveaway will be held 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 19 at the Bells of Joy Outreach Mission, 292 Ruth St. Turkeys will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

