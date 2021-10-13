Downtown Development Authority
The Downtown Development Authority will meet at 10 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, at the Moultrie Welcome Center, Central Avenue at First Street Northeast.
Line Dance Class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class will be held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Hwy. 125. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join any time; come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is held 9:30 a.m. each Monday excluding school holidays at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie. The group is currently studying the Book of John. Call or text Judy Adcock, (229) 891-0115 for more information.
Commented
