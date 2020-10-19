Fund-raiser
The Moultrie Kiwanis Club has initiated a community collaborative service project to benefit the Children’s Cheer & Toy Shop. This year, more than ever, the Toy Shop needs our help to make the holidays a little brighter for the neediest families in our community. The goal is to fill 800 stockings with necessities and treats.
A $20 donation will provide a stocking filled with a new toothbrush, toothpaste, comb, lip balm, knit gloves and a knit hat and some treats.
In addition to the Moultrie Kiwanis Club other organizations that will be collecting for this cause include the Moultrie Federated Guild, the Moultrie Junior Woman’s Club, the Moultrie Service League, the Rotary Club and the Women’s Federated Club. Checks can be made payable to any of these organizations for the project. For more information you can email moultriekiwanis@Yahoo.com.
Called meeting
NORMAN PARK, Ga. — The Norman Park City Council will meet at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 20, at city hall to consider a language access plan to address the city’s responsibilities as a recipient of federal financial assistance.
Back the Blue
A truck parade and lunch will salute local law enforcement officers on Saturday.
Organized by Concerned Citizens of Colquitt County, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. at Lowes Home Improvement Center on Veterans Parkway. Trucks will be escorted by police to the Courthouse Square at 11:30 a.m.
Meanwhile, the We Back the Blue Law Enforcement Officers Appreciation Day will begin at 11 a.m. on the Square. Complimentary dinner plates and compact flashlights will be given to all Colquitt County full-time law enforcement officers. The menu is smoked chicken, green beans and mac-and-cheese.
For more information, call Dennis Futch at (229) 973-0439 or Greg Yarbrough at (229) 873-2005.
Commented
