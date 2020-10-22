Georgia Pines
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — The Georgia Pines Community Service Board for area mental health, developmental disabilities and addictive diseases services has scheduled a meeting to be held at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 27, at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room, 1102 Smith Ave., Thomasville. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at (229) 225-4335 for additional information.
Halloween dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — The Nashville VFW will hold a Halloween Costume Party and Dance Oct. 31 at the VFW post, 801 Highway 125. Cash prizes are offered for the best costumes.
A DJ will play music 6:30-8 p.m., and a live band will play country and favorites from 8 p.m. to midnight.
NAACP election
The Colquitt County Branch of the NAACP will elect officers and at-large members of the Executive Committee on Nov. 2 at the Ryce Center, 305 Seventh St. N.W. Polls will be open from 7 to 8 p.m.
In order to vote in a branch election, one must be a member in good standing of the branch 30 days prior to the election.
Sample ballots are available upon request. Email your request to colquittcountynaacp@yahoo.com.
Proof of membership is required to vote or to receive a sample ballot.
Emergency Health Profile
Colquitt County residents can create a free Emergency Health Profile at emergencyprofile.org to share opt-in medical information with Colquitt E-911 in the case of an emergency, the E-911 center announced in a recent press release.
The profile would include the person’s name, address, date of birth and medical conditions like allergies, pre-existing conditions, medical notes and emergency contacts.
To ensure data privacy, information is associated with an individual’s phone number and is only made available to first responders when a 911 call is placed from that phone number.
Learn more at emergencyprofile.org.
