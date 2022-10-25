Fifth Sunday singing
ADEL, Ga. — Sheree Marshall and the Bells of Joy Outreach Ministry, of Moultrie, will be singing at 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 30, at God's Home for All Peoples, 605 W. Fifth St. in Adel.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, Nov. 2, at the Chamber of Commerce building, First Avenue at Second Street Southeast. Committee meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor, and the Board of Directors meeting will begin at 12:30 (or as soon as the committee meetings end) on the third floor.
Commented
