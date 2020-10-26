Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Moultrie Chamber of Commerce, Second Street at First Avenue Southeast. Committee meetings will begin at 11 a.m., and the board meeting will start at noon.
Election Day Prayer
The Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship and Mission Moultrie will be hosting worship and prayer time for the nation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day, on the Courthouse Square. The theme will be “In God We Trust.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.