Development Authority

The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, Nov. 4, at the Moultrie Chamber of Commerce, Second Street at First Avenue Southeast. Committee meetings will begin at 11 a.m., and the board meeting will start at noon.

Election Day Prayer

The Colquitt County Pastors Fellowship and Mission Moultrie will be hosting worship and prayer time for the nation at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, Election Day, on the Courthouse Square. The theme will be “In God We Trust.”

