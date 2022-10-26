Called meeting
CAIRO, Ga. — The South Georgia Government Services Authority will hold a called meeting at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 1, at the Cairo City Council Chambers, 119 N. Broad St. The agenda includes plans for legal and organizational restructuring of the authority and CNSNext.
NAMI Night
Zipora White, housing coordinator of Legacy CSB, will speak Nov. 7 at the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness. She'll discuss the "Georgia Housing Program."
NAMI Night is held the first Monday of each month at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall. Refreshments begin at 5:30 p.m., the speaker at 5:45 and support groups at 6:30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.