Home Mission Union Meeting
The Home Mission Union Meeting will be held 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 31, at Jackson Grove Baptist Church in Mitchell County. The Rev. James E. McBurrows is chairman; the Rev. Willie F. Clay is vice chairman; and the Rev. Gale F. Harris is pastor.
Joint Development Authority
The Brooks, Colquitt, Grady, Mitchell and Thomas County Joint Development Authority will host a quarterly meeting at noon Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority offices, 166 First Ave. S.E. in Moultrie. Should there be any questions, please contact Barbara Grogan, board member, at (229) 921-1457.
Blood Drive
The American Red Cross will sponsor a blood drive 12:30-5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 11, at First United Methodist Church of Moultrie, 409 First St. S.E.
The Red Cross said the current blood supply is the lowest it has seen at this time of year in more than a decade. Donors are urged to schedule an appointment by using the Red Cross Blood Donor app, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 1-800-733-2767.
Those who come to give blood at various drives Nov. 1-12 will be entered to win a trip for two to Hawaii, courtesy of Amazon Prime Video, and those who come Nov. 1-23 will receive a $10 Amazon.com gift card by email, thanks to Amazon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.