Veterans Day
The community will commemorate Veterans Day with a ceremony at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 11, on the Colquitt County Courthouse Square. Participants will lay wreaths in memory of fallen soldiers of Colquitt County.
Coats for Kids
The Kiwanis Club of Moultrie is launching its annual Coats for Kids drive Saturday, Oct. 29. It will continue through Dec. 3. Drop-off boxes will be located at Carriage Cleaners, 323 First St. S.E.; Modern Cleaners, 302 Fifth Ave. S.E.; the Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority, 1020 Fourth St. S.W.; South Georgia Banking Company, 410 Lane St.; and Southwest Georgia Insurance, 501 S. Main St.
For more information or to have a coat picked up, contact Keith Brown, (229) 616-4211, or Bradley Grantham, (229) 985-6666.
