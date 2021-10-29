NAMI Nights
Sean Casteel, associate director of operational standards at Crossroads Gospel Mission, will discuss how the mission is changing lives during the next meeting of NAMI Moultrie.
NAMI Moultrie, the local affiliate of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 1, at First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, on Second Street at Fifth Avenue Southeast in Moultrie.
Teddy bears
The criminal justice program at Southern Regional Technical College’s Moultrie campus is collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals for children who are victims of crime. The drive began Oct. 18 and will continue through Nov. 30.
The toys must be new and at least 10 inches tall.
Collection boxes are located throughout all SRTC-Moultrie locations.
