NAMI Night
NAMI Night, the monthly meeting of the Moultrie chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness, has been rescheduled for the month of October. The meeting will be held Monday, Oct. 10, at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall.
Refreshments will be available 5:30-5:45 p.m., the speaker will present 5:45-6:30, and support groups will meet 6:30-7:45.
Development Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Development Authority will meet Wednesday, Oct. 5, at the Moultrie-Colquitt County Chamber of Commerce, 116 First Ave. S.E. Committee meetings begin at 11:30 a.m. on the second floor, and the board of directors meeting is held on the third floor at 12:30 p.m. or as soon as committee meetings end.
