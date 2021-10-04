Line dance class
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class will be held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Hwy. 125. Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information. New members can join any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is held 9:30 a.m. each Monday excluding school holidays at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie. The group is currently studying the Book of John. Call or text Judy Adcock, (229) 891-0115 for more information.
