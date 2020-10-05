Pines of Promise

The Pines of Promise Board of Directors has scheduled a meeting to be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at 2:30 p.m. at the Georgia Pines Administrative Offices Conference Room located at 1102 Smith Avenue, Thomasville, Georgia. This meeting is open to the public. Due to COVID-19, a Zoom link is available upon request. You may contact Jill Baggett at the Administrative Office at 229.225.4335 for additional information.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you