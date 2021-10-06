Airport Authority
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Airport Authority will hold a called meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at the airport conference room to discuss operations, enhancements and improvements.
Santa Stroll n’ Roll
The Moultrie Service League will host its annual Santa Stroll n’ Roll on Saturday, Dec. 4, in downtown Moultrie.
The event is fun for the whole family, with pre-race activities including children’s theater scenes from “Frozen,” cookies and story-time with Santa, and a live nativity.
The race is a 1-mile fun run/walk under the lights of the downtown square — strollers, roller skates, scooters, and kids’ bikes are welcome. Cost to participate is $15 per person or $65 per family of six or more, and offers $15 event T-shirts, with all proceeds to benefit the Colquitt County Arts Center.
Early registration is available at runsignup.com/Race/GA/Moultrie/SantaStrollnRoll.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.