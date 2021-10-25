COVID testing
Two Colquitt County sites for testing for COVID-19 are changing their hours.
Mako Medical, which operates a free, drive-through testing site at 1800 Park Ave. under the auspices of the Southwest Public Health District, will test 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday-Saturday. Pre-register online at https://mako.exchange/splash/GAmakotesting/.
The Colquitt County Health Department, 214 W. Central Ave., offers free rapid antigen testing 2-4 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays.
The new schedule began Monday, Oct. 25.
Halloween dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — Nashville VFW, on Highway 125 one mile northeast of Nashville, will hold a Halloween dance Oct. 30. Cash prizes for best costume. A DJ will play music 6:30-8 p.m. and a live band will play country music and favorites from 8 p.m. to midnight.
Bible study
The Ladies Community Bible Study is held 9:30 a.m. each Monday excluding school holidays at The Gap at First Baptist Church of Moultrie. The group is currently studying the Book of John. Call or text Judy Adcock, (229) 891-0115 for more information.
