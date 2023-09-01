First Responders Lunch

Moultrie First United Methodist Church will host its annual First Responders Lunch 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, in the church fellowship hall, on the corner of Second Street and Fifth Avenue Southeast.

Meals are available for dine-in or pick-up.

To pick up multiple "to go" meals, call the church office at (229) 2139 or email office@fumcmoultrie.org.

