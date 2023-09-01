...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT/11 PM EDT/ THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of Florida, including the following areas,
Calhoun, Central Walton, Coastal Bay, Coastal Dixie, Coastal
Franklin, Coastal Gulf, Coastal Jefferson, Coastal Taylor, Coastal
Wakulla, Gadsden, Holmes, Inland Bay, Inland Dixie, Inland
Franklin, Inland Gulf, Inland Jefferson, Inland Taylor, Inland
Wakulla, Jackson, Lafayette, Leon, Liberty, Madison, North Walton,
South Walton and Washington. Portions of Georgia, including the
following areas, Baker, Brooks, Colquitt, Cook, Decatur, Grady,
Lanier, Lowndes, Miller, Mitchell, Seminole and Thomas.
* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT/11 PM EDT/ this evening.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Torrential rainfall rates beneath thunderstorms in an
extremely moist air mass will likely lead to areas of flash
flooding through this afternoon and into this evening.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
