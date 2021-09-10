Called meeting
The Moultrie City Council will hold a called meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, in the council conference room at the Moultrie Municipal Building.
Tammy Stephenson Clayton, 56, of Hartsfield, transitioned to her heavenly home on Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at Colquitt Regional Medical Center. Cobb Funeral Chapel has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please sign the online registry at www.cobbfuneralchapel.com.
MOULTRIE [mdash]Douglas Jordan, 75, of Moultrie, passed away Monday, September 6, 2021 at his home. The family will receive friends from 2-3:00 PM Friday, September 10, 2021 at Cobb Funeral Chapel. Interment will be in Cobb-Suncrest Memorial Gardens. Born October 29, 1945, in Colquitt County…
Betty Jean Norman DuPree, 79, of Moultrie, passed away on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at her home. Arrangements have been entrusted to Baker Funeral Home.
