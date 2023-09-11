Macedonia Baptist Church
Macedonia Baptist Church will hold Bible study at 6 p.m. every Wednesday and Sunday school at 9:45 a.m. every Sunday. Pastor is the Rev. Earnest Scott of Coolidge.
Updated: September 11, 2023 @ 6:57 pm
