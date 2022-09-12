Development Authority
The Moultrie Colquitt County Development Authority Board of Directors will have a called meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 8 a.m. for the purpose of discussing property acquisition and disposal and personnel matters. The meeting will be held at the Development Authority offices, located at 116 First Ave. S.E., Moultrie. Should there be any questions please contact Barbara Grogan, authority president, at (229) 921-1457, or via email at bgrogan@selectmoultrie.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.