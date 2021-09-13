Called meeting
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold a called meeting of its executive committee at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 14, at the Kirbo Law Firm, 225 S. Main St. in Moultrie to discuss the annual review of the executive director.
Art in the Park
The Moultrie Service League and Colquitt County Arts Center will host “Pop-Up Art in the Park” 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 18, at Goff Park, near the Jim Buck Goff Recreation Complex. The event is free to the public and will have activities and art projects for youth and young children.
Health fair
THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Sowega Council on Aging welcomes seniors and caregivers from across southwest Georgia to participate in the Active Older Adult Health Fair Drive Thru event to be held on Friday, Oct. 8, from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at The Gathering in Thomasville. Participants will connect with providers of senior services, gather valuable resources and information specific to aging, and enjoy many giveaways.
Commented
