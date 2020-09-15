Called meeting
The Colquitt County Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 21, in the board room at the board’s offices, 1800 Park Ave.
Women’s Conference
Lakeside Assembly of God Church, located at 146 Tara St. off the Camilla Hwy., is hosting a (Sheltered No More) Women’s Conference 2020 on Sept. 25 and 26. All women and young ladies are encouraged to attend.
This event will start at 6:30 p.m. Friday and continue at 9 a.m. Saturday.
Well-known speakers will be Bobbie Jo Brown, Jodi Hines, and Lakeside’s very own Pastor Cindy Lewis. Lunch will be between noon and 2 p.m. Please bring your own lunch or plan to visit one of the local restaurants.
You may register online (Lakesideagmoultrie.com) or phone (229-985-5424) before Sept. 18 and pay only $20. Or, register after the 18th or day of the event and pay $25. Walk-ins are welcome.
Candlelight vigil
Serenity House, Colquitt County's domestic violence shelter, will hold its annual candlelight vigil for victims of domestic violence at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 at the amphitheater on the Courthouse Square.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.