Called meeting
The Colquitt County Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 16, at the CCBOE Boardroom, 1800 Park Ave. The purpose of the meeting is to adopt the 2021 millage rate.
Called meeting
The Moultrie-Colquitt County Planning Commission will hold a called meeting at 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 20, in City Council Chambers of the Moultrie Municipal Building, First Street at First Avenue Northeast. On the agenda is an application from Lynn Lasseter and Sonia Wilcox for a variance from the city’s design standards for a property on Veterans Parkway North.
Virtual workshop
The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System will hold a virtual workshop on PTSD support and education for caregivers fo veterans. The workshop will be 9-11 a.m. Friday, Sept. 24.
RSVP by Monday, Sept. 20, to Gabrielle Tapia at (352) 284-8170 or Lisa Valanzola at (352) 316-3077 receive the meeting link and material.
Line dance
NASHVILLE, Ga. — A free beginner line dance class is held 7-7:45 p.m. on the second and fourth Saturdays of each month at the Nashville VFW, 801 Tifton Highway 125.
Call (229) 455-2267 to enroll or for more information.
New members can join at any time. Come at 6:45 p.m. the first time to preregister.
Commented
