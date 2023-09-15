Board of Education
The Colquitt County Board of Education will hold a called meeting at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19, in Withers Auditorium. This meeting will be to discuss the upcoming construction projects.
Updated: September 15, 2023 @ 6:31 pm
