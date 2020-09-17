The Moultrie-Colquitt County Parks and Recreation Authority will hold a called meeting at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 25, at Tommy Meredith Gym, 1100 Fifth St. S.W., regarding a change order to the pool renovation project.
SYLVESTER [mdash]Mr. Earl Beanblossom, 79, of Sylvester, died on Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at his residence. The funeral service was held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, September 17, 2020 at Banks Funeral Home Chapel. The Rev. Bradley Floyd, Rev. Robert McCoy and Rev. Bobby Joe Brown will offic…
