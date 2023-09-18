Birthday extravaganza
Lewis Cathedral Church of God in Christ will hold a birthday extravaganza in honor of Superintendent J.W. Lewis, the church's pastor and founder, on Saturday, Sept. 23, at the church, 904 Third St. N.W. Doors will open at 3:30 p.m.
Lewis is turning 92 with 68 years of preaching the Word of God, the church said in announcing the event.
Special guests will be The Leonard Brothers of Albany, ML Ensemble of Moultrie, Sister Cassidy Woodard of Thomasville, St. Paul COGIC Praise Team of Coolidge, and The Chosen Disciples of Albany.
The event will also be held in memory of the late Missionary Irene H. Lewis.
Refreshments will be served after the service.
